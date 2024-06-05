PH Navy: Chinese ships spotted in WPS slightly up to 125

MANILA: A total of 125 Chinese ships were spotted in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from May 28 to June 3. In an advisory Tuesday night, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad said these include nine China Coast Guard Vessels (CCGVs), 11 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships, and 105 China Maritime Militia Vessels (CMMVs). The number is slightly higher than the 122 Chinese vessels spotted in the WPS from May 21 to 28, Trinidad added. He said these ships were spotted in the following locations in the WPS: --Bajo de Masinloc - three CCGVs and 15 CMMVs; --Ayungin Shoal - four CCGVs, two PLAN ships, and 26 CMMVs; --Pagasa Island - one CCGV, two PLAN ships, and 33 CMMVs; --Parola Island - one CMMV --Likas Island - one CMMV; --Lawak Island - one PLAN ship; --Panata Island - four CMMVs; --Patag Island - two CMMVs; --Sabina Shoal - one CCGV, six PLAN ships, and 23 CMMVs. Source: Philippines News Agency