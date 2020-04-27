PH Navy, Ateneo distribute food packs to Badjao communities

The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) partnered to distribute 1,000 food packs to Badjao communities in Barangays 5 and 7, Dalahican, Cavite City Monday afternoon.

These food packs were distributed to assist these less fortunate Badjao families affected by the ongoing enhanced community quarantine in Luzon imposed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, said PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a statement.

She added that ADMU, through Rev. Fr. Manoling Francisco SJ, turned over to the PN 1,000 packs of food items donated by the Tanging Yaman Foundation on Monday morning.

Each food pack contains five kilos of rice, half kilo of dried fish, assorted canned goods and instant coffee sachets.

Roxas said Civil-Military Operations Group-PN together with Philippine Marine Corps and Philippine Fleet personnel worked hand-in-hand to assist ADMU in delivering and distributing the relief goods to the communities.

“Together with our ever-dependable stakeholders, these relentless efforts prove the readiness of the PN to help our fellowmen in need in support to the President’s thrust of alleviating the suffering of the Filipinos especially in these times of crisis, so that altogether, we heal as one,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency