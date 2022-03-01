﻿PH must be ready for another pandemic: Lacson

The country must be prepared to face another pandemic and policy directions must be crafted for this scenario, Partido Reporma standard bearer Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Sunday night.

“Dapat may policies na tayong nila-lay out, Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is here to stay, whether it’s pandemic or endemic. So kailangan mayroon na tayong policy directions and we should be ready to face the next pandemic (There should be policies being laid out now, Covid-19 is here to stay, whether it’s’ pandemic or endemic, so there must be policy directions and we should be ready to face the next pandemic),” he added during the “The Filipino Votes: Presidential Debate 2022” hosted by CNN Philippines.

In the same forum, Lacson, when asked who he will be tapping for his economic team should he prove victorious in the May 9 elections, said he will be appointing those who are experts in the field.

“I cannot (name) names at this time, ang kailangan talaga maalam sa economy (what is needed is that they are knowledgeable in economics),” he added.

He said there should be no trade-off between health and the economy.

Lacson added that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and said that “comprehensive and targeted financial packages and incentives” must be provided to the sector to facilitate its recovery.

He also cited the need for a strong partnership between the government and the private sector to weather such a crisis.

Ukraine crisis

Asked whether the Philippines should remain neutral in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Lacson cited the Philippine Constitution and Article 1 of the United Nations Charter, which the country signed along with other member nations, in renouncing the war waged by Russia against its neighbor.

“Tulad ng sinabi ko, hindi naman masama kung makisama tayo sa mga peace-loving nations para maging bahagi ‘yung boses natin ng pagkondena kasi aggression talaga, invasion eh (Like I said, there is nothing wrong if we express our solidarity along with other peace-loving nations and add our voice in condemning (the attacks on Ukraine) because it was really an aggression, an invasion),” he added.

Lacson also lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not abandoning his constituents in the middle of a crisis by putting himself in the line of fire along with his soldiers to defend their country.

He called Zelensky a “living hero”.

“Dahil tuwing nakikita ko siya, kinikilabutan ako dahil naroon siya katabi ng mga sundalo at handang mamatay para sa kanyang bayan. Yan ang tunay na leader (Everytime I see him, I get the shivers because he is with (Ukrainian) soldiers and ready to die for his country. That man is a real leader),” Lacson said.

Source: Philippines News Agency