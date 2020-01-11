PH mourns death of Oman Sultan Qaboos

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), on Saturday sent condolences to Oman over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep condolences to the government of the Sultanate of Oman on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said," it said in a statement. "The Filipino people join the Omani people in mourning the death of Sultan Qaboos."

The DFA described Oman, under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos, as "a leading player in promoting peace and security" in the Middle East.

The late sultan had ruled Oman after deposing his father in a bloodless coup in 1970 and has since been hailed for his progressive domestic policies.

State-owned Oman News Agency did not reveal the cause of his death, but the Oman monarch has been reportedly ill for years and had spent a week in Belgium for medical treatment in December.

Source: Philippines News Agency