PH MEETING ON KUALA KUBU BAHRU BY-ELECTION SOON – SAIFUDDIN NASUTION

PUTRAJAYA, Pakatan Harapan (PH) will convene a meeting soon to discuss matters related to the Kuala Kubu Bahru by-election and finalise a suitable candidate to represent the coalition in the state constituency, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail . Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, said he will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, today to determine the nearest date for holding the meeting. "Usually, in that meeting, we will finalise the status in terms of the party contesting the vacancy. "Thereafter, we will listen to the concerned party to present their list of candidates... then we will discuss matters regarding the preparation of machinery, logistics, and so on," he told the media here. Saifuddin Nasution said this is the usual sequence each time their meeting revolves around a by-election. "I will discuss with the PH chairman right after this media briefing. Then, I will announce the date(for the meeting)," he said. The Ele ction Commission (EC) today set the polling day for the Kuala Kubu Bahru by-election in Selangor on May 11. EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said nomination and early voting for the by-election are set for April 27 (Saturday) and May 7 (Tuesday) respectively. The Kuala Kubu Bahru seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21. Lee, 58, who had been the Kuala Kubu Bahru assemblyman under the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency since 2013, passed away after battling cancer for several years. The Kuala Kubu Bahru by-election is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022. The Electoral Roll for the Kuala Kubu Bahru by-election comprises a total of 40,226 registered voters consisting of 39,362 regular voters, 625 police personnel, 238 military personnel and spouses, and one absentee voter residing abroad. Source: BERNAMA News Agency