PH medical team to Türkiye treats 938 patients

MANILA: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said the Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT), which is part of the 82-man Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC), has so far served and treated 938 Turkish patients as of Thursday (local time).

"The PEMAT started its operations at 0900H 23 February 2023. The PEMAT catered to ambulatory cases and referral of cases requiring hospitalization," the OCD said in a statement on Friday.

The patients catered to by the PEMAT are as follows:

--Feb. 11 - 14 patients

--Feb. 12 - 41 patients

--Feb. 13 - 60 patients

--Feb. 14 - 53 patients

--Feb. 15 - 88 patients

--Feb. 16 - 97 patients

--Feb. 17 - 105 patients

--Feb. 18 - 81 patients

--Feb. 19 - 64 patients

--Feb. 20 - 65 patients

--Feb. 21 - 82 patients

--Feb. 22 - 103 patients

--Feb. 23 - 85 patients

Source: Philippine News Agency