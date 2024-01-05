PH maritime activities within EEZ sovereign right — NSA Año

MANILA: The maritime cooperative activities (MCA) between the Philippines and the United States, done within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and in accordance with international law, is not a provocative military activity, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Friday. The Philippines is exercising its sovereign right to engage in such activities, Año said, noting that the exercises are aimed at enhancing the country's maritime capabilities and interoperability to ensure security and stability in the region. "The Chinese spokesman referred to these activities as 'provocative military activities' and deemed them as 'irresponsible.' We wish to clarify that the MCA between the Philippines and the United States were clearly conducted within our EEZ and are consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), so how can they be deemed provocative?" he said. The second iteration of the MCA with the US took place at the West Philippine Sea ( WPS) last Jan. 3 to 4, barely two months after the first one held last Nov. 21 to 23, 2023. Año said the MCA was also a show of the development of a "world-class Navy and Armed Forces" capable of carrying out the mandate to defend the country's territorial integrity and maritime rights in the WPS. "The joint patrol emphasizes our ability to work seamlessly together to ensure the readiness of our joint forces to address evolving security challenges. Our joint patrols with the United States and potential future activities with other allied countries show our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and for promoting peace and stability of the region," he said. Año also maintained that the Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and reaffirms its commitment to fostering good relations with all nations. "We believe that through peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law, we can achieve a resolution that serves the best interests of all parties involved in the regi on," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency