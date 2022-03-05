﻿PH logs over 1K Covid-19 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 1,062 new recoveries and 853 additional cases of Covid-19.

Its daily Covid-19 tally shows that 784 or 92 percent of the new cases occurred within the recent 14 days.

During this period, it said 170 cases or 22 percent were detected in the National Capital Region (NCR), 128 or 16 percent in Region 4-A, and 94 or 12 percent in Region 7.

To date, there are 50,230 active cases in the country—slightly lower than Thursday’s 50,458.

The majority or 91.1 percent of these active cases, it said, are made up of mild and asymptomatic cases.

Specifically, there are 45,300 cases with mild symptoms, 2,773 with moderate symptoms, 1,411 with severe symptoms, 450 are asymptomatic, and 296 are in critical condition.

It also reported 232 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 56,770 deaths or 1.55 percent of all confirmed cases.

Based on the latest testing data, there were 25,496 Covid-19 tests administered on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 4.3 percent.

The healthcare utilization rate in the whole country remains low, with about 3,700 beds at intensive care units (ICU) at 25 percent occupancy, 20,500 isolation beds at 22 percent occupancy, 14,000 ward beds at 14 percent occupancy, and 12 percent of 3,000 ventilators are in use.

In NCR alone, there are 1,300 ICU beds at 25 percent occupancy, 4,600 isolation beds at 21 percent occupancy, 3,900 ward beds at 24 percent occupancy, and 15 percent of 1,000 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency