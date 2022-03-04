﻿PH logs 989 new Covid-19 infections, 1,349 recoveries

The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 989 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and 1,349 more recoveries.

The figures pushed the overall tally of confirmed infections to 3,664,905 and recovered cases to 3,557,909.

Of 50,458 active cases, 45,510 are mild, 2,773 are moderate, 463 are asymptomatic, 1,415 are severe, and 297 are critical.

The regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region with 192 or 22 percent, Calabarzon with 111 or 13 percent; and Central Visayas with 101 or 11 percent.

The death toll has reached 56,538 with 34 new deaths, representing 1.54 percent of overall cases.

“Of the 34 deaths, 11 occurred in February 2022 (32 percent), 3 in January 2022 (9 percent), 1 in November 2021 (3 percent), 4 in October 2021 (12 percent), 3 in September 2021 (9 percent), 1 in June 2021 (3 percent), 1 in May 2021 (3 percent), 4 in April 2021 (12 percent), 3 in March 2021 (9 percent), 1 in November 2020 (3 percent), 1 in September 2020 (3 percent), and 1 in April 2020 (3 percent) due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.

COVIDKaya is a digital application used by health care workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

According to the March 1 data, about 4.5 percent of 27,143 who were tested turned out positive for coronavirus.

About four duplicates were removed from the total case count as three of those were recoveries.

Meanwhile, 26 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after validation.

All laboratories were operational on March 1, but five laboratories not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH said the five laboratories contributed, on average, 0.8 percent of samples tested, and 0.4 percent among positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 25 percent of 3,700 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 22 percent of 20,500 isolation beds, 15 percent of 14,000 ward beds, and 12 percent of 3,000 ventilators are used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

In the NCR, 25 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 22 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, 24 percent of 3,900 ward beds, and 13 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency