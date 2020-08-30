PH logs 4,284 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries rise by 22,319

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 4,284 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 217,396 with only 56,473 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 100 out of 110 operational laboratories.

It reported that of the active cases, about 91.3 percent are mild, 6.1 percent are asymptomatic, 1.1 percent severe, and 1.6 percent are critical patients.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 2,207 cases, Laguna with 327 cases, Cavite with 191 cases, Batangas with 161 cases, and Rizal with 147 cases.

“Of the 4,284 reported cases today, 3,779 or 88 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 17 – August 30, 2020) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 1,906 or 50 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 758 or 20 percent and from returning overseas Filipinos with 287 or 8 percent,” the DOH said.

The department also reported 22,319 new recoveries and 102 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 157,403 and the number of deaths to 3,520.

“Of the 102 deaths, 78 occurred in August which is 76 percent, 21 in July which is 21 percent, two in June which is 2 percent, and one in April which is 1 percent and the deaths were from NCR with 52 or 51 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 14 or 14 percent, Region 6 (Western Visayas) with 10 or 10 percent, Region 3 (Central Luzon) with nine or 9 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas) with eight or 8 percent, Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) with two or 2 percent, Region 5 (Bicol) with two or 2 percent, Region 11 (Davao Region) with two or 2 percent, and Caraga with one or 1 percent),” the DOH said.

It added that some 19 duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, five recovered cases and one death have been removed.

“Moreover, there were 12 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said.

As of Wednesday, the 85 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,392,529 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 20,100 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 49 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 48 percent of 13,000 isolation beds; and 50 percent of 5,400 ward beds.

About 29 percent of 2,100 ventilators are in use

Source: Philippines News Agency