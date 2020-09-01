PH logs 3,483 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries now 158K

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 3,483 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 224,264 with 62,655 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 93 out of 110 operational laboratories.

It reported that of the active cases, about 91.3 percent were mild, 6.3 percent were asymptomatic, 1 percent were severe, and 1.4 percent were critical.

Majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,824 cases, Laguna with 223 cases, Cavite with 184 cases, Rizal with 161 cases, and Batangas with 116 cases.

The DOH also reported 464 new recoveries and 39 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 158,012 and the number of deaths to 3,597.

“Of the 39 deaths, 34 or 87 percent were in August, two or 5 percent were in July, one or 3 percent were in June, and two or 5 percent were in May and the deaths were from NCR with 18 or 46 percent, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with nine or 23 percent, Region 6 (Western Visayas) with five or 13 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas) with one or 3 percent, Region 5 (Bicol) with one or 3 percent, Region 3 (Central Luzon) with one or 3 percent, Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) with one or 3 percent, Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) with one or 3 percent, returning overseas Filipinos with one or 3 percent, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region with one or 3 percent,” it said.

The department added that some 23 duplicates were removed from the total case count and of these, four recovered cases were also removed.

“Moreover, there were two cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said.

As of Monday, the 85 licensed reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,459,653 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 20,400 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 50 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 46 percent of 13,200 isolation beds; and 51 percent of 5,500 ward beds.

About 27 percent of 2,100 ventilators are in use.

