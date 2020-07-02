PH logs 294 new Covid-19 cases; 235 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported only 294 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 38,805.

The DOH said 242 of the additional cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 52 are “fresh cases” or results released to the patient within the past three days.

Of the fresh cases, 10 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 25 from other regions, and 17 are repatriates.

Meanwhile, 50 of the late cases are from the NCR, 164 are from other regions, and 28 are repatriates.

The DOH also reported 235 new recoveries and only four new deaths for the second day in a row.

“All deaths occurred in June. The decrease in additional cases reported may be due to the change in data extraction time,” the DOH said in a statement.

To date, the total number of recoveries nationwide is 10,673, while the death toll is 1,274.

“Out of the 72 laboratories, 58 or 81 percent of them submitted a line list. The number of reported cases is low maybe because we adjusted the time of extraction from the DOH Epidemiology Bureau (DOH-EB) the data from the Covid Kaya System,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual presser.

Vergeire said the figures are only 19 hours worth of data because of a change in the process to provide the DOH-EB longer hours for in-depth analysis of the data.

“Ito po ay pansamantalang adjustment lamang at umaasa po tayo na magiging mas malaman at timely ang pagbibigay natin ng datos sa mga sumusunod na araw (This is just a temporary adjustment and we’re hoping for the release of more valuable and timely data in the coming days),” she added.

In its case bulletin, the DOH said there 26,803 active cases and 1,280 or 4.8 percent of the active cases are asymptomatic; 25,353 or 94.6 percent have mild symptoms; 143 or 0.5 percent have severe symptoms, and 27 or 0.1 percent are in critical condition.

As of Wednesday, the DOH has 14,261 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 47.15 percent of 3,391 ward beds; 40.55 percent of 9,500 isolation beds; and 36.13 percent of 1,370 intensive care unit beds.

There are 2,039 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 22.61 percent in use.

In facilities of Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) across the country, some 56,739 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, some 3,193 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities.

