PH logs 2,839 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries rise by 23K

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 2,839 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 237,365 with only 48,803 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 96 out of 115 operational laboratories.

The 19 laboratories which failed to submit their data to the Covid-19 Data Repository System include: AFRIMS-Collaborative Molecular Laboratory (V. Luna), AL Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Amosup Seamen’s Hospital, Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory, Bulacan Medical Center, Butuan Medical Center, Calamba Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Tala), Green City Medical Center, Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center (GX), Marilao Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Mary Mediatrix Medical Center, Philippine Red Cross-Clark Mol Lab (Pampanga), Philippine Red Cross-Logistics and Training- Subic, Zambales, Philippine Red Cross- Molecular Biology Laboratory, Philippine Red Cross- PLMC Laboratory, Philippine Red Cross-Port Area, and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics.

It reported that of the active cases, about 88.6 percent are mild, 8 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 2 percent are critical.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,170 cases, Negros Occidental with 195, Laguna with 190 cases, Cavite with 182 cases, and Rizal with 154 cases.

“Of the 2,839 reported cases today, 2,302 or 81 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 24 – September 6, 2020) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 894 or 39 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 594 or 26 percent and Region 6 (Western Visayas) with 225 or 10 percent,” the DOH said in its daily case bulletin.

The department also reported 23,074 new recoveries and 85 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 184,687 and the number of deaths to 3,875.

“Of the 85 deaths, 29 occurred in September which is 34 percent, 33 in August which is 39 percent, 6 in July which is 7 percent, 3 in June which is 4 percent, 6 in May which is 7 percent, 7 in April which is 8 percent and 1 in March which is 1 percent and the deaths were from NCR with 41 or 48 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas) which is 15 or 18 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) which is 9 or 11 percent, Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) which is 4 or 5 percent, Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) which is 4 or 5 percent, Region 3 (Central Luzon) which is 2 or 2 percent, Region 5 (Bicol) which is 2 or 2 percent, Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) which is 1 or 1 percent, Region 6 (Western Visayas) which is 1 or 1 percent, Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) which is 1 or 1 percent), Region 12 (Soccsksargen) which is 1 or 1 percent, Region 4B (Mimaropa) which is 1 or 1 percent, BARMM which is 1 or 1 percent, Caraga which is 1 or 1 percent, and unknown region with 1 or 1 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 44 duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, 28 recovered cases have been removed.

“Moreover, there were 27 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said.

As of Saturday, the 89 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,620,024 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 21,000 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 48 percent of 1,800 intensive care unit beds; 44 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 49 percent of 5,700 ward beds.

About 29 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency