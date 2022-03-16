﻿PH logs 1K severe Covid-19 cases, 591 deaths in past week

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 4,131 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the recent week.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH noted that the figures cover the period of February 28 to March 6 with a daily average cases of 590 or 35 percent lower than the new infections reported prior to the week in review.

For the same period, three were severe and critical cases which brought the total cases admitted in hospitals to 1,006.

Only 19.6 percent or 704 out of the 3,598 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the country are used while 17.2 percent of 4,648 non-ICU beds are utilized.

Meantime, there were 591 verified deaths recorded during the past week.

About 71.71 percent of the country’s target population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The DOH also reported 74.87 percent of the senior citizens have been inoculated against the disease.

The elderly group is composed of 8,721,357 individuals while the country’s target population for inoculation is 80 percent (90,005,357 individuals) of the country’s entire population.

As of March 13, DOH data showed 64,540,840 individuals are fully vaccinated while 11,160,537 people have received their booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency