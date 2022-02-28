﻿PH logs 1K new Covid-19 infections, 2K recoveries

The Department of Health on Sunday recorded 1,038 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and 1,999 more recoveries.

Of 52,961 active cases, 47,910 are mild, 2,780 are moderate, 556 are asymptomatic, 1,417 are severe, and 298 are critical.

There were 53,934 active cases on Saturday.

The figures pushed the overall tally of confirmed infections to 3,661,049 and recovered cases to 3,551,687.

“Of the 1,038 reported cases today, 1,015 (98 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days, February 14 to 27, 2022,” the DOH reported.

The regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region with 227 or 22 percent, Central Visayas with 104 or 10 percent, and Calabarzon with 104 or 10 percent.

The death toll has reached 56,401 with 51 new deaths, representing 1.54 percent of overall cases.

“Of the 51 deaths, 9 occurred in February 2022 (18 percent), 2 in January 2022 (4 percent), 1 in December 2021 (2 percent), 8 in November 2021 (16 percent), 3 in October 2021 (6 percent), 9 in September 2021 (18 percent), 5 in August 2021 (10 percent), 6 in July 2021 (12 percent), 4 in June 2021 (8 percent), 1 in May 2021 (2 percent), 1 in February 2021 (2 percent), and 2 in January 2021 (4 percent) due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.

COVIDKaya is a digital application used by health care workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

According to the February 25 data, about 5 percent of 25,313 who were tested turned out positive for coronavirus.

About nine duplicates were removed from the total case count as three of those were recoveries and one was death.

Meanwhile, 44 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after validation.

All laboratories were operational on February 25, but one was not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH said the laboratory contributed, on average, 0.05 percent of samples tested, and 0.05 percent among positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 26 percent of 3,700 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 22 percent of 20,500 isolation beds, 15 percent of 14,100 ward beds, and 13 percent of 3,100 ventilators are used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

In the NCR, 24 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 23 percent of 4,500 isolation beds, 23 percent of 3,900 ward beds, and 15 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency