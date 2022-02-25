﻿PH logs 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, 2K recoveries

The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 1,745 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and 2,045 more recoveries.

The figures pushed the nation’s overall tally of confirmed infections to 3,657,342 and recovered cases to 3,546,098.

The latest Covid-19 bulletin indicated 55,079 active cases. Out of the active cases, 49,927 are mild, 2,788 are moderate, 637 are asymptomatic, 1,428 are severe, and 299 are critical.

“Of the 1,745 reported cases today, 1,250 (72 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days – February 11 to 24, 2022,” the DOH reported.

The regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region (NCR) with 235 or 19 percent, Calabarzon with 153 or 12 percent, and Central Visayas with 133 or 11 percent.

The death toll has reached 56,165 with 188 new deaths, representing 1.54 percent of overall cases.

“Of the 188 deaths, 94 occurred in February 2022 (50 percent), 36 in January 2022 (19 percent), 2 in December 2021 (1 percent), 1 in November 2021 (1 percent), 6 in October 2021 (3 percent), 44 in September 2021 (23 percent), 4 in August 2021 (2 percent), and 1 in June 2021 (1 percent) due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.

COVIDKaya is a digital application used by healthcare workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

According to the February 22 data, about 6.3 percent of 28,246 who were tested turned out positive for coronavirus.

“About 112 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 104 of these are recoveries,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 126 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after validation.

All laboratories were operational on February 22 but three were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH said the two laboratories contributed, on average, 0.6 percent of samples tested, and 0.1 percent among positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 28 percent of 3,800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 24 percent of 20,400 isolation beds, 17 percent of 13,800 ward beds, and 15 percent of 3,000 ventilators are used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

In the NCR, 26 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 25 percent of 4,500 isolation beds, 25 percent of 3,600 ward beds, and 17 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency