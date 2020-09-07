PH logs 1,383 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries rise to 184,906

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 1,383 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 238,727. with only 49,931 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 88 out of 115 operational laboratories.

The laboratories which failed to submit their data to the Covid-19 Data Repository System include AL Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Amosup Seamen’s Hospital, Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory, Butuan Medical Center, Calamba Medical Center, Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, Green City Medical Center, Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center (GX), Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center, and Marikina Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory.

Marilao Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Northern Mindanao TB Regional Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Red Cross, Philippine Red Cross – Clark Mol Lab (Pampanga), Philippine Red Cross – Logistics and Training – Subic, Zambales, Philippine Red Cross – Molecular Biology Laboratory, Philippine Red Cross – PLMC Laboratory, Philippine Red Cross – Port Area, Qualimed Hospital – San Jose del Monte, Safeguard DNA Diagnostics, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta are also among the laboratories that did not submit.

It reported that of the active cases, about 88.3 percent are mild, 8.3 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 2.0 percent are critical.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 525 cases, Laguna with 137 cases, Batangas with 99 cases, Negros Occidental with 77 cases, and Cavite with 69 cases.

The department also reported 230 new recoveries and 15 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 184,906 and the number of deaths to 3,890.

“Of the 15 deaths, three occurred in September which is 20 percent, one in August which is 7 percent, five in July which is 33 percent, two in June which is 13 percent, two in May which is 13 percent, one in April which is 7 percent and one in March which is 7 percent and the deaths were from NCR which is 11 or 73 percent, Region 6 (Western Visayas) which is two or 13 percent, Region 8 (Eastern Visayas which is one or 7 percent, and Region 4A (Calabarzon) which is one or 7 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 21 duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, 28 recovered cases have been removed.

“Moreover, there were three cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said.

It also reported that the case fatality rate is 1.63 percent, the positivity rate is 10.61 percent, the reproduction number is 0.877, the case doubling time is 10.41 and the mortality doubling time is 15.09.

As of Sunday, the 89 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,654,180 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 20,900 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 47 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 44 percent of 13,600 isolation beds; and 49 percent of 5,600 ward beds.

About 27 percent of 2,100 ventilators are in use. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency