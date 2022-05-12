﻿PH logs 109 new Covid-19 cases on May 11: OCTA

The country logged 109 new cases of Covid-19 on May 11, bringing the total tally to 3,687,428, the OCTA Research Group said Thursday.

In a tweet, OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said the figure is lower but close to the forecast of 120 cases.

Citing data from the Department of Health, David said there were 3,328 active cases and no new deaths were recorded.

The death toll stood at 60,439.

About 418 new recoveries bringing the total number of recovered cases to 3,623,661.

Earlier, Dr. Rontgene Solante, Vaccine Experts Panel member, said an uptick in cases is expected a week or two weeks after the national election.

Solante added there had been super spreader events prior to the election day such as political sorties where minimum public health standards were violated.

As of May 11, a total of 68,526,134 Filipinos are now fully-vaccinated against Covid-19.

A total of 13,519,545 eligible individuals have received their booster shots.

