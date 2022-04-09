﻿PH, Japan air serious concern on East, South China Sea situation

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the Philippines on Saturday have aired “serious concern” over the situation in the East and the South China Sea, where China and other littoral states have an ongoing maritime dispute.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi “strongly opposed” actions that may increase tensions in the area and agreed on ensuring the observance of the 2016 Arbitral Award and international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Japan concurred with the Philippines’ long-standing objections to unlawful maritime claims, militarization, coercive activities, and threat or use of force in the South China Sea (SCS), and expressed its support for the July 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea,” a joint statement following the two nations’ 2+2 talks read.

Manila then emphasized that the arbitral award on the South China Sea is final and legally binding.

China, the Philippines, and other littoral states are locked in a dispute over the South China Sea, where Beijing claims about 80 percent of the strategic water based on what it calls “historic rights”.

Tokyo, meanwhile, is involved in a territorial row with Beijing over Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS).

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight and sought a “rules-based” approach to resolving competing claims in the area that is within the framework of international law.

The ministers also highlighted the importance of Manila and Tokyo’s treaty alliance with the United States, saying Washington DC’s strong presence contributes to regional stability.

The four officials called for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea consistent with UNCLOS and “not prejudicial to the legitimate rights of all stakeholders in the South China Sea.”

Source: Philippines News Agency