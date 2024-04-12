PH, Japan agree to hold 2+2 foreign, defense meeting in 2024: DFA

MANILA: The Philippines and Japan will convene a '2+2' ministerial meeting this year to build on their rapidly growing economic and defense cooperation. The announcement was made during the meeting of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on the margins of the historic trilateral leaders' summit of the Philippines, Japan, and the US on Thursday. 'The two Foreign Ministers discussed the Philippine-Japan Strategic Partnership and noted that the bilateral relations are currently at the highest level,' the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement Friday. 'They also noted the deepened defense and security cooperation between the two countries through existing dialogue mechanisms in various areas,' it added. The DFA said Manila will host the Foreign Affairs and Defense Meeting (2+2) this year but no specific date has been identified. This will be the second 2+2 meet between the two states following the inaugural that was held in Tokyo in April 2022. During his meeting with Kamikawa, Manalo recognized Japan's standing as 'one of the Philippines' most dependable partners' in all facets of its bilateral relations. He noted Tokyo's huge contribution in terms of Official Development Assistance (ODA), maritime security, trade and investments, and most recently, the Official Security Assistance (OSA). The OSA, signed in 2023, allowed the Philippines to acquire a coastal radar system that enhances the Philippine Armed Forces' maritime domain awareness capabilities. Kamikawa, for her part, reaffirmed the need to continue strengthening the two nations' 'multi-layered network of cooperation' both bilaterally and trilaterally, with the United States. 'As the world is facing the complex set of crises, it is extremely important to strengthen multilayered network of cooperation through Japan-Philippine bilateral and Japan-US-Philippine trilateral cooperation in order to both maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and p romote regional economic and regional development as well as address the world issues together,' she said. The two foreign ministers also discussed the issue of the West Philippines Sea and Manalo thanked Japan for its 'firm and unequivocal support' to the Philippine position, to maritime rights and jurisdiction, including freedom of navigation. They also discussed regional and international issues, such as Gaza and disarmament matters, specifically the Fissile Missile Cut-Off Treaty, peace in the Korean peninsula, and the East China Sea. The Philippines and Japan will be marking the 70th anniversary of its diplomatic relations in 2026. Source: Philippines News agency