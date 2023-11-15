PH, Indo end coordinated patrol, vow strengthened maritime borders

The 37th Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) between the Philippines and Indonesia (PHILINDO) has culminated, with both countries vowing to strengthen the monitoring of their maritime borders, the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) said Wednesday. In a statement, Eastmincom said the CORPAT PHILINDO, which ended here on Nov. 14, is a four-leg joint patrol between the Indonesian and Philippine Navy aimed to enhance interoperability and secure the maritime borders of both countries against piracy, illegal crossing, and other transnational criminal activities carried out through harbor and sea phases. This year's CORPAT began on March 16-17 through the sea phase, the second leg on May 3-7 with the opening ceremony in Manado City, Indonesia, and the third leg on Sept. 14-16. The fourth leg's sea phase, held on Nov. 10-14, was participated by the BRP Artemio Ricarte (PS-37) from the Philippine Navy and KRI TONGKOL-813 from the Indonesian Navy. 'The harbor phase included the docking of participating ships at Capt. Feranil Pier, and the closing ceremony was hosted by Eastmincom at the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) Mess Hall,' the statement said. NFEM commander, Commodore Carlos Sabarre, underscored the stronger cooperation and relationship between Indonesia and the Philippines through the continuous interaction of both countries' armed forces. "Over the course of this operation, we have witnessed the strength of our partnership, the professionalism of our forces, and the shared commitment to security and stability. This CORPAT PHILINDO has been an effective avenue to further enhance the spirit of comradeship, and mutual respect as well as strengthening our bond as neighboring countries," Sabarre said. First Admiral TNI Teguh Prasetya, commander of Maritime Security Task Force, 2nd Fleet Command, Indonesian Navy, said the results of the coordinated patrol will contribute to a stronger and closer partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia. Some of the accomplishments during this year's CORPAT include the repatriation of six Filipinos from Indonesia to the Philippines aboard the PS-37 on May 5 and the interception of the fishing vessel M/B Princess Sarah, carrying 600 master cases of smuggled cigarettes southwest off Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, on Nov. 5.

