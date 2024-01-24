PH has free, vibrant media community – PTFoMS

MANILA: The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) has touted the Philippines for its free and vibrant media community. PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez made the statement during the welcome dinner for United Nations Special Rapporteur (UNSR) on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan at Barbara's Heritage restaurant on Tuesday night in Intramuros, Manila. "That the Philippines has a free and vibrant media community cannot be doubted," Gutierrez said. He said the dinner, which was attended by heads and representatives of various government agencies and the media, was organized for Khan to see the Philippine government's readiness to greet her in a sincere and transparent manner, as well as provide a greater appreciation of the country's media landscape and the state of freedom of opinion and expression. Gutierrez noted that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has always supported the rights and welfare of journalists, as he pursued an open government. "During the pre sidential campaign period of 2022, he (Marcos) is the most vilified candidate, and yet he chose to ignore them and is still focused on his campaign for good governance to openness, transparency and sincerity of purpose," he said. He also cited another proof of President Marcos' commitment to uphold media rights and welfare by continuing the operations of the PTFoMS that was created by his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in 2016, "We continue to address all documented and validated cases of violence, attack, or harassment against any member of the press, contrary to what other quarters may be reporting to you," Gutierrez said. He said they will submit the documents to Khan regarding the accomplishments of the PTFoMS under the current administration and the real numbers of cases on Thursday. Gutierrez expressed confidence that Khan would be guided with her wisdom fortified by her long experience in seeing the Philippines as a country "that continues to uphold the rule of law and the right to freedom of opinion and expression for everyone despite many difficulties". "We have the humility to acknowledge the need for constant improvement and in partnering with the outside world, particularly the UN, to improve our systems and processes," he said. "We entertain great hope that in the end, the Philippines will be given a fair and objective assessment," he added. Based on the Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Khan will examine, in the spirit of cooperation and dialogue, the situation of the rights to freedom of opinion and expression in the country. In her remarks during the welcome dinner, Khan said freedom of opinion and expression is fundamental to democracy, noting that it should be a priority of the Philippines, considering that it is a democratic country. "Freedom of opinion and expression is one of the very few rights that cuts across the barriers of our civil and political rights and of our economic, social, and cultural rights," she said. Khan said her task is to listen, u nderstand the context, and create a "picture" for freedom of opinion and expression in the Philippines. "My report is actually a beginning, I hope, of a new constructive dialogue with all the various stakeholders of the Philippines about how the Philippines can continue on the path to becoming a stronger democracy and on the path to advancing sustainable development for all," she said. Constructive engagement The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), meanwhile, welcomed Khan's 'constructive engagement and cooperation'. In a statement Wednesday, the NTF-ELCAC reaffirmed its dedication in identifying opportunities for collaboration that will further enhance the organization's mechanisms. "Additionally, Undersecretary Ernesto C. Torres Jr. briefly discussed how EO (Executive Order) 70, signed on December 4, 2018, established the whole-of-government approach and whole-of-nation participation rooted in good governance, effectively achieving the nearly impossible task of ending the long-standing local armed conflict with the terrorist CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army) that had persisted for over 50 years," NTF-ELCAC added. It added that Khan's visit is an opportune time as the body is transitioning from a security-heavy approach to an approach of unity, peace, and development. "We have 12 clusters in the NTF-ELCAC with a collective goal of safeguarding freedom of expression and protecting civic space, which are fundamental rights of utmost importance. With this visit and the scheduled meeting, we can gain insights and identify opportunities for collaboration to finally put an end to this long-standing armed conflict in the country," Torres said. Khan's visit marks the third time a United Nations Special Rapporteur has been accommodated by the Marcos administration, which signifies recognition and appreciation for the country's democratic system and progressive agenda. "She (Khan) highlighted the importance of multiple perspectives and that it is esse ntial to learn and listen to both governmental viewpoints and community voices. Understanding these varied perspectives contributes to a more comprehensive grasp of the issues," the NTF-ELCAC said. Source: Philippines News Agency