﻿PH gets airport screening training software from Australia

The Australian government has donated laptops installed with training software to help boost the skills of Filipino aviation security screeners in detecting prohibited items in air cargo.

The computers and X-Ray Tutor (XRT) training software were turned over by Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO to Office Transportation Security Administration Undersecretary Raul del Rosario last April 8.

“While no security screener ever wants to detect an improvised explosive device when carrying out their functions, this software helps screeners ‘know what to look for’ and ‘what to do’ should this situation ever arise,” Robinson said during the simulation of the software.

“Successfully detecting concealed components of an improvised explosive device (IED) in a simulated environment could result in many lives being saved,” he added.

Del Rosario, meanwhile, thanked the Australian government, saying the donation would help the agency identify gaps in staff skills.

“Not only will the XRT software help screeners sharpen their skills in detecting prohibited items, it will also help screening supervisors identify gaps in staff skills and their training needs,” he said.

The Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre of the Australian Department of Home Affairs funded the donation, which also complements the updated cargo screening guidance issued by the OTS.

The Australian Embassy in Manila said the training package’s delivery meets the priorities of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Global Aviation Security Plan, which is to apply technical solutions and improve human capability to detect new and emerging threats to achieve better civil aviation security outcomes for the Philippines and Australia.

Source: Philippines News Agency