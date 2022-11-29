PH, Germany take joint action vs. climate crisis

MANILA: The German government, through its Embassy in Manila, is partnering with the Philippine government in addressing the climate crisis.

“We consider the climate crisis the greatest security challenge of our time. The world cannot afford to wait longer. We need to end the fossil age and rapidly reduce emissions,” German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel said in a news release on Monday.

“This is why Germany has massively upped the pace on the shift to green energy with the aim of being climate neutral by 2045. Globally, Germany is a reliable partner of countries that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as the Philippines. Being a priority country of the International Climate Initiative, Germany is currently implementing more than 50 projects with a total volume of more than EUR88 million (around PHP5.2 billion) in the areas of climate, environment and biodiversity,” Reiffenstuel added.

Together with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, a German government international aid agency) embarked on the Jeepney+ NAMA (Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action) project, which aimed to establish a modern, sustainable and climate-friendly transport system in Philippine cities.

“The transport sector –in Germany and in the Philippines – is key when it comes to reducing emissions. Focusing on public transportation benefits especially the lower-income segments of society and has positive and sustainable long-term effects,” Reiffenstuel said.

She added the Jeepney project doesn’t stop there. The aim is to help establish people-oriented cities, empowered by efficient, dignified, and sustainable mobility. Through another GIZ-powered project called “TRANSfer”, similar initiatives are being implemented to also modernize the Philippines’ bus systems.

Partnering with the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM), World Vision and GIZ, the German government is helping farmers adapt to climate change while teaching them about eco-friendly practices that will not hamper their yield.

Reiffenstuel assured the Philippines that Germany will remain a committed partner in this fight.

In the wake of Typhoon Paeng, Germany redirected part of the PHP70.4 million (EUR1.2 million) donation through the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) strategic response and recovery plan for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the Philippines, to allow for emergency assistance for communities affected by the typhoo

Source: Philippines News Agency