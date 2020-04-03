PH Football League resets season anew to May

The Philippines Football League (PFL) postponed anew the supposed start of its new season due to the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), which operates the PFL, resolved to push the start of the 2020 season “to a tentative date set on the later part of May.”

The PFF initially rescheduled the start of the PFL season on April 18, just a few days after the scheduled end of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on April 12.

But with the latest postponement, assuming the government lifts the ECQ as scheduled, the participating clubs will have ample time to train and get back in game shape ahead of the new season.

Five holdovers from last season, defending champion Ceres Negros, Kaya Iloilo, Stallion Laguna, Mendiola, and Global Makati, will be joined by newcomer Azkals Developmental Team for the new PFL season.

“PFF urges everyone to observe best practices in combating the virus, cooperate with local and national authorities, and be safe and healthy during the on-going state of public health emergency in the country,” the national sports association further stated. Source: Philippines News Agency