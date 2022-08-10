PH firm to roll out 1st e-PRF deployment via Microsoft Power Apps

The first and only Filipino-made Electronic Purchase Requisition Form (e-PRF) customization and deployment using Microsoft Power Apps is expected to be rolled out in international schools in the region.

The e-PRF project is already in the pre-production phase of building and customization, according to a news release on Tuesday.

It is designed for use in official transactions in several international schools in Asia including those under Cognita Group – Stamford American International School (SAIS), Australian International School (AIS) and Brighton College Singapore (BCS).

This is among the many successful projects by LB TekSystems, a homegrown IT company in the Philippines and with a support office in Singapore. This is still in consonance with the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Trade and Industry programs to strengthen the information technology (IT) industry in the Philippines.

Production using the said implementation is expected to be initialized in three international schools in Singapore in the third week of this month, followed by schools in Vietnam and finally within the whole Southeast Asian Region.

The implementation has given LB TekSystems’ clients an advantage in terms of cost and revenue.

According to the recent study in the “Total Economic Impact of Power Apps” by Forrester Consulting, development cost is reduced by 74 percent and return of investment increased up to 188 percent due to better business outcomes and increased activity efficiency.

Source: Philippines News Agency