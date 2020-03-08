PH falls to Greece, slips back to Davis Cup’s Group 3

The Tsitsipas brothers were just too much for the Philippine team as the siblings lifted Greece to a 4-1 win in the Davis Cup World Group 2 Playoffs at the Philippine Columbian Association Sports Club over the weekend.

Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas took control of the singles matches to lead Greece to a spot in the Group 2 event this September.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, world’s No. 6 player, got some revenge of sorts against AJ Lim, who beat him in a doubles match in 2015, as he took him down in singles play, 6-2, 6-1, on Friday.

Tsitsipas then took down Jeson Patrombon by the same score in the reverse singles match on Saturday which turned out to be the series clincher.

On the other hand, Petros Tsitsipas also took down Patrombon on Friday with a similar 6-2, 6-1 straight-setter, but he had to overcome a tough Jed Olivarez, who pinched in for Lim, 6-4, 7-5, in the reverse singles on Saturday.

The Philippines, however, evaded a shutout as Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales downed the pair of Petros Tsitsipas and Markos Kalovelonis, 7-6, 6-4, in the lone doubles match.

The Philippines, after being in Group 2 for eight years, will be moving back to Group 3 for the first time since 2006.

The team will return to action either in June or in September for Group 3 action.

Source: Philippines News Agency