PH eyes deeper agri collaboration with Russia

The Philippines continues to collaborate with Russia and other international partners for the benefit of the agricultural sector. This as Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Administration and Finance Agnes Catherine Miranda represented the agency in the Business Mission of Russian companies held in Manila from June 20 to 22. In a statement Tuesday, the DA said its participation in the mission is set to pave the way for more partnerships and initiatives that will benefit the country's agriculture industry. The opening ceremony was followed by a tour of the booths belonging to 15 agribusiness companies mainly involved in industries such as poultry products, dairy, pork, wheat, grain, and tea, among others. The main event was the plenary session 'Russia-Philippines: prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture,' where Miranda and Bureau of Animal Industry Director and Philippine Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Paul C. Limson delivered the prospects for mutual trade between the two countries. The event also focused on emerging agricultural products of the Philippines, including pili, calamari, carrageenan, and coconut abaca. Miranda said there are excellent capital investment opportunities in cold storage and processing facilities for fresh and value-added farm products throughout the islands. Limson, meanwhile, presented the Philippine guidelines for ensuring food and animal health safety during accreditation procedures for exporting meat and meat products to the country. Miranda also pointed out the growing bilateral trade between Moscow and Manila, where she highlighted that Philippine agriculture exports to Russia have grown by 26 percent from 2018 to 2021. Top agriculture exports to Russia are desiccated coconuts, carrageenan, banana chips, coconut milk, and Cavendish banana. The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and Agroexport Center.

Source: Philippines News Agency