PH eyes 50 franchising brands in int’l market in 3 years

The Philippines targets to see 50 Filipino franchising brands across the world over the next three years, Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) chairman emeritus Samie Lim said Wednesday. In a press conference in Quezon City, Lim said there are already 20 Filipino franchising brands selling their products and services in the international markets, especially in countries where there are large population of overseas Filipinos. 'We now have 20 brands internationally, we want to see 30 more brands with this vision of having 50 Philippine brands all over the world,' he said. Lim, who is called the 'father of Philippine franchising,' told reporters on the sidelines of the event that it will take three years to add 30 Filipino franchising brands to have their presence in the global market. He said the expansion of Filipino franchising brands will be more aggressive following a decade of promoting the Philippines as a franchise hub in Asia. 'It took about 10 years,' he added. 'But we are already now one of the boys, the big guys now.' Among the big Filipino franchising brands that are successful in the global market include Jollibee and Potato Corner, among others. To expose the local industry to foreign markets, Manila will be hosting the World Franchise Council (WFC) and the Asia Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) as part of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2023. This year's Franchise Asia Philippines will hold the Certified Franchise Executive Program on June 5 to 6; the International Conference on June 7 to 8; and the International Franchise Expo, Asia's largest franchising event, from Oct. 27 to 29. 'Our hosting of the WFC and APFC meetings coinciding with Franchise Asia shows that the world indeed regards the Philippines as the franchise hub of Asia and is a testament to our industry's resilience and the capacity of our economy to buttress franchising growth,' Lim added.

Source: Philippines News Agency