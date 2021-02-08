PH, EU reinforce engagement on rule of law, human rights

MANILA – The Philippine government and the European Union (EU) on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to the protection of human rights while “recognizing the need for further action” on several relevant issues.

The virtual conference was the first Sub-committee on Good Governance, Rule of Law, and Human Rights meet under Manila and EU’s Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).

“The respect of human rights as laid down in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and relevant international human rights instruments, to which the EU and its Members States and the Philippines are parties, is an essential element of the PCA,” the EU Delegation in Manila said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Sub-committee is the formal structure to share views and concerns on those issues. Both the EU and the Philippines reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights while recognizing the need for further action on several human rights issues,” it added.

Among key topics discussed were the strengthening of accountability and investigative measures in the Philippines, particularly in the context of the anti-illegal drugs campaign and the death penalty.

“Referring to the UN High Commissioner’s report, the EU called on the Philippines to address extra-judicial killings, provide remedies for victims and hold perpetrators accountable,” the bloc said.

The Philippines, meanwhile, said its domestic accountability mechanisms are functioning.

The EU recognized that efforts are being made to further strengthen the country’s national institutions and procedures to advance the fight against impunity.

“For example, the Review Panel on cases related to the anti-illegal drug campaign had begun its important work. The EU looked forward to tangible progress in this connection,” it said.

Aside from the anti-illegal drugs campaign, both sides also discussed the case of Senator Leila de Lima, media freedom, and freedom of association and assembly.

“Both the EU and the Philippines recognized their obligations to take action to respect, protect and promote these freedoms,” the EU said.

It added that both sides agreed on the need to acknowledge, protect human rights defenders and enable their work.

According to the EU, a monitoring mission under the unilateral trade preferences scheme and GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus), is scheduled to meet later this year.

“[It] will also be a good occasion to assess progress, building on the results of this first Sub-Committee, and will provide an additional platform for continued engagement on human rights and labor rights issues between the EU and the Philippines,” it noted.

‘Migration’

Manila and EU, meanwhile, expressed readiness to partner on combatting human trafficking also highlighted that migration is a “global phenomenon that requires global solutions and global sharing of responsibility.”

“Noting that women and girls constitute the vast majority of the victims, the EU and the Philippines expressed their joint commitment to fight against human trafficking and their readiness to strengthen cooperation in that field,” the EU said.

The Philippines also raised the issue of social dumping and the protection of the rights of third-country domestic workers in the EU.

At the same time, the bloc welcomed the joint program between the United Nations and Manila, as well as the latter’s commitment to operationalize it, after the adoption of a resolution seeking technical assistance over alleged rights abuses in the country.

“The EU looked forward to tangible progress on human rights and stands ready to support the implementation of the Joint Programme and its objectives, notably through the GO JUST II programme,” the bloc said.

The next Philippines-EU Sub-Committee meeting is expected to take place in the country in 2022. (PNA)