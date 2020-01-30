PH, EU reaffirm commitment to human rights

The Philippine government and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to protecting human rights and reviewed existing cooperation during the first joint committee meeting under the EU-Philippine Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).

"Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights while recognizing the need for dialogue on the approaches on certain human rights issues," the EU said in a statement dated January 28.

The meeting, jointly opened and co-chaired by EU Managing Director for Asia Gunnar Wiegand and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo, is the first of its kind under the PCA, which entered into force in March 2018.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the prospects of continuing the negotiation for an EU-Philippines Free Trade Agreement as well as Manila's commitments under the international conventions underpinning the granting of Generalised Scheme of Preferences plus (GSP+) benefits.

The GSP+ scheme allows tariff-free exports of over 6,000 local products from the Philippines to the EU under the condition that it would comply with 27 core international conventions that cover human and labor rights, environmental protection and good governance.

The biennial GSP+ report by the EU Commission is expected to be published soon which will cover the 2018-2019 progress of Manila on the implementation of 27 international conventions.

Aside from economic cooperation and human rights, the Philippines and the EU also reviewed existing cooperation and explored possibilities to enhance partnership on security, sustainable development goals, environment, natural resources, climate change and other sectoral areas, such as seafarers, illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, science and technology, education, information and communication technologies as well as connectivity.

On security matters, both parties welcomed the ongoing cooperation on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

The two also reaffirmed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the overarching framework of a legal order for the seas, with Manila noting EU's expectations for the swift conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea consistent with UNCLOS.

The EU announced it would allot around PHP42-million in humanitarian assistance to assist the Taal Volcano eruption victims.

Among others, it also conveyed support to the Mindanao peace and development especially in the Bangsamoro Region and "looks forward to the signature of the related financial agreements by the Government of the Philippines, amounting to EUR85 million in grant funding".

In the meeting, the Joint Committee adopted the Rules of Procedure of the Joint Committee and established three specialized subcommittees: on Development Cooperation, on Trade, Investment, and Economic Cooperation and on Good Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights.

According to the EU Delegation in Manila, the Joint Committee is also considering the creation of other subcommittees on transport, information and communication technologies, and health.

The next joint committee meeting will take place in the Philippines. The Philippine-EU PCA serves as the general framework to allow better collaboration between the two parties on political and socio-economic matters.

