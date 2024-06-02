PH efforts to defend sovereignty hailed in Singapore defense summit

MANILA: US Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Saturday hailed the Philippine efforts to protect and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and uphold international law despite the challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region. Austin issued his comments during the first plenary session of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in Singapore on Saturday. Austin, in his remarks on "The New Convergence in the Indo-Pacific," noted how imperative it is for countries to ensure regional stability and that the rule of law must be upheld in the South China Sea and beyond. "President Marcos spoke eloquently last night (May 31) about the rule of law in the South China Sea. And he's right. Every country, large or small, has the right to enjoy its own maritime resources and to freely sail and operate wherever international law allows," he added. "The harassment that the Philippines has faced is dangerous-pure and simple. And we all share a n interest in ensuring that the South China Sea remains open and free," Austin noted. He also commended such efforts by the Philippines and the leadership of Marcos "who spoke so powerfully last night about how the Philippines is standing up for its sovereign rights under international law." Austin also expressed optimism on the power of both new and longstanding partnerships, such as the alliance with the Philippines, in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier delivered his keynote address before high-level delegates of the SLD, emphasizing that the Philippines is resolute in building up its own defense capabilities, harnessing partnerships, and standing up against attempts to undermine regional stability. "We cannot afford any other future for the South China Sea other than the one envisioned by ASEAN: That of a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity. Unfortunately, this vision remains for now a distant reality," he said. "Illegal, coercive, aggressive, and de ceptive actions continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdictions," Marcos noted. He also recounted how the Philippines faced and continues to face unilateral actions that "violate international law, exacerbate tensions, and undermine regional peace and security." "But despite all these, the Philippines remains committed to the cause of peace, upon which our constitutional order is premised," Marcos said. He also maintained that the Philippines is committed to addressing and managing difficult issues through dialogue and through diplomacy. Meeting with Teodoro In a news release, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said he and Austin updated each other on the progress made by both countries since the Squad meeting in Hawaii during their bilateral meeting, also on Saturday. Teodoro, Austin, Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles met at the Indo-Pacific Command headquarte rs in Honolulu on May 2. Teodoro shared the ongoing efforts of the DND in upgrading the Philippines' capabilities in line with its Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept. He expressed the importance of exploring more ways to further deepen and enhance the alliance of the two countries, especially in cybersecurity and information sharing. Austin gave his assurance that the US continues to stand by its commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty. After taking up matters of mutual concern, the two officials said they look forward to the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus in Prabang, Lao in November. Source: Philippines News Agency