PH eager to compete in Davis, Billie Jean King Cups



MANILA: The Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) is looking forward to sending teams in the upcoming Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

This, after the ITF Board of Directors lifted PHILTA’s three-year suspension due to governance issues, a decision which was confirmed by ITF president David Haggerty in a signed letter dated Jan. 21, 2024 and emailed to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino.

Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez, who won as PHILTA president during the POC-supervised election last December, was elated to hear the news regarding the official lifting of the suspension from the POC chief.

‘On behalf of the whole Philippine tennis community, we wish to thank the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Board of Directors and the POC for the support, trust and confidence bestowed upon PHILTA,’ Olivarez said in a press statement on Tuesday night.

PHILTA’s secretary general, Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco, said the Philippines is eager to make a comeback in the team com

petitions.

“In light of the opportunity to enter teams in the 2024 Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup competitions, we are enthusiastic about the prospect and are keen to participate despite the time constraints,’ he added.

The Philippine men’s team would need to compete in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group 5, while the women’s squad in Group 3 as per the ITF regulations.

Haggerty described PHILTA’s return to active membership as “a significant moment for tennis in the Philippines and the Asian region”.

“The ITF is highly motivated to support PHILTA in its efforts to develop, grow and promote the sport in the coming years,” Haggerty said.

The other officers of PHILTA are Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino (vice president), Calabarzon’s Gerardo Alcala (treasurer) and Mimaropa’s Theodore Jose Matta (internal auditor).

The members of the board voted independently by their respective regions are Franzes Khu Camacho (Bicol), Theodore Dy (Western Visayas), Elmaerwin Sibucao (Ilocos), Gilbert Paylado (Mindan

ao), Dickerson Laruan (Cordillera Administrative Region), Fernando Silapan (Cagayan Valley), Joile Mondragon (Eastern Visayas), Jean Henri Lhuiller (Central Visayas), and Dyan Castillejo and April Toledo for Gender Equity.

Source: Philippines News Agency