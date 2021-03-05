PH doing best to secure jabs despite global shortage

Limited supply and global shortage have caused the delay in the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said, as he cited atleast 10 countries already secured 75 percent of the world’s supplies.

“Yung global supply talaga ay kulang. May shortage kaya naantala madalas ang delivery (The global supply is very limited. There’s a supply shortage that’s why the delivery of vaccines is often delayed),” Duque said during the symbolic vaccination rollout at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon.

He said even the World Health Organization (WHO) admitted that it has yet to begin the inoculation of most low- and middle-income countries.

The government, meanwhile, maintained it is doubling its efforts to hasten the delivery of secured vaccines under the COVAX Facility.

During the event, Duque cited the huge contribution of the private sector in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

“We have always been of the strong belief in the complementarity between the national government and the private sector’s capacities,” he said. “We have seen that the capacity of St. Luke’s is huge, therefore impactful.”

Duque assured all government-procured vaccines for Covid-19 are safe for public use as he urged them to get vaccinated.

“As of today, there’s a demand of 3.4 million doses of vaccines, whatever vaccines, for 1.7 million health care workers across the country. On Sunday, we received only 600,000 doses of vaccines and if you do your math easily this is less than 20 percent – or 17 percent to be exact – of the total requirement of the health care workers,” he said. “Don’t hesitate. Let’s line up for the vaccination.”

Duque insisted the vaccine is safe and effective as it underwent stringent protocols of the health authorities.

Source: Philippines News Agency