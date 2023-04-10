PH daily Covid-19 cases up 13%

The country's daily average of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases went up by 13 percent from April 3 to 9, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday. The agency posted 278 daily infections from 246 recorded between March 27 to April 2. Overall, there were 1,944 new cases and 30 verified deaths in the recent week. During the same week, the tally of severe and critical infections went up to 378 from the previous 347. Only 14.8 percent or 301 out of the 2,038 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 16.5 percent or 2,699 of 16,369 non-ICU beds are utilized. At least 78,443,972 or 100.4 percent of the country's target population (78,100,578) have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 82.16 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens, as of March 19. A total of 23,811,248 have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population. To date, the country has logged over 4.08 million coronavirus cases and more than 66,390 fatalities.

Source: Philippines News Agency