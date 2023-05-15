PH daily average of new Covid cases up by 31% from May 8-14

The country's daily average of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases increased by 31 percent from May 8 to 14, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday. In its latest case bulletin, the agency recorded 1,773 daily infections which is a 421-case increase from the 1,352 recorded between May 1 to 7. Additionally, there were 12,414 new cases in the recent week. The tally of severe and critical infections increased to 437 from the previous week's 410. Only 18.8 percent or 394 out of the 2,093 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 21.7 percent or 3,791 of 17,454 non-ICU beds are utilized. At least 78,443,972 or 100.4 percent of the country's target population (78,100,578) have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 82.16 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens, as of March 19. A total of 23,811,248 have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population. To date, the country has logged over 4.1 million coronavirus cases and 66,453 deaths since January 2020. 217 cases in Manila In the capital city, there are 217 active Covid-19 cases as of noontime Monday. Based on the Manila monitoring report, 23 of the total are new cases. The highest number of active cases at 41 was recorded in Tondo 1, followed by Sampaloc with 34, Sta. Mesa with 30, Malate and Tondo 2 with 22 each, Sta. Cruz with 17, and Paco and San Andres with 10 each. There are no active cases posted in Port Area and San Miguel. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna continued to appeal to her constituents, including parents and guardians, to have their children or wards vaccinated. Primary vaccination among kids aged 5 to 11 has not reached 50 percent of the targeted 168,446. Children aged 12 to 17 have completed their primary shots. Meanwhile, only 20 percent of senior citizens with booster shots have availed of the second dose. The city has over 40 health centers where free vaccines are available.

Source: Philippines News Agency