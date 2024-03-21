PH, Czech Republic eye agri, water management cooperation deal

MANILA: Visiting Czech Republic Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný said his office and the Department of Agriculture (DA) are targeting to have a cooperation deal in the areas of agriculture, water management and forestry. Výborný's visit to Manila follows the state visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Czech Republic last week. He is leading a business mission of 40 companies eyeing investment opportunities in the Philippines. The Czech minister said he and DA Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr. will be signing 'a document talking about our mutual cooperation." 'That document will form a basis for the future cooperation of our two countries,' Výborný said in a press conference in Makati City. He added that Czech Republic can help the Philippines in terms of technology transfer in the agriculture sector as well as increasing food production, especially cattle breeding that can improve the yield of milk and meat. This is in line with the Marcos administration's goal to achieve food security. 'There 's a huge potential for developing our mutual ties in the areas of business but also science and labor market, and we know that your economy is one of the fastest growing globally,' Výborný said. In the same press conference, Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Karel Hejc reiterated Czech Republic's need for migrant workers. Hejc mentioned that the Czech government increased the number of work permits for Filipinos to 10,500 this year from only 2,500 in 2023. 'This will create another level of our relations, helping the transfer of technical know-how,' the envoy said. In a separate interview, Czech Chamber of Commerce Jana Havrdová told reporters that the Czech business mission to Southeast Asia is visiting Manila and Davao as well as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Havrdová said although the Czech Republic has longer and more established relations with Vietnam, the Philippines provides new prospects for Czech businesses eyeing to expand in the region. 'Now we see a new potential also in the Philippin es,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency