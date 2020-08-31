PH Covid-19 tally now almost 221K; recoveries climb to 157,562

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 3,446 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 220,819 with only 59,699 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 97 out of 110 operational laboratories.

It reported that of the active cases, about 91.3 percent are mild, 6.2 percent are asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.5 percent are critical patients.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,900 cases, Laguna with 163 cases, Cavite with 161 cases, Leyte with 155 cases, and Pampanga with 116 cases.

“Of the 3,446 reported cases today, 2,965 cases or 86 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 18 – August 31, 2020) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 52 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 15 percent, and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 9 percent,” the DOH said.

The department also reported 165 new recoveries and 38 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 157,562 and the number of deaths to 3,558.

“Of the 38 deaths, 31 occurred in August which is 82 percent, four in July which is 11 percent and three in June which is 8 percent and the deaths were from NCR which is 19 or 50 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) which is nine or 24 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas ) which is four or 11 percent, Region 3 (Central Luzon) which is two or 5 percent, Region 6 (Western Visayas) which is two or 5 percent, Region 1 (Ilocos Region) which is one or 3 percent, and Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) which is one or 3 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 23 duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, four recovered cases have been removed.

“Moreover, there were two cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said.

As of Sunday, the 85 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,417,360 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 20,200 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 50 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 46 percent of 13,000 isolation beds; and 51 percent of 5,500 ward beds.

About 29 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency