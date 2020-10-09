PH Covid-19 recoveries now 274,318

With 697 new recovered cases reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide reached 274,318.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 2,363 new confirmed cases, pushing the overall tally of active cases to 51,482.

Of the active cases, about 85.7 percent are mild, 9.8 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, and 3.1 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 858, the provinces of Cavite with 309, Batangas with 139, Rizal with 112, and Bulacan with 97 infections.

The DOH also reported there are 144 deaths logged today which brings the death toll to 6,069.

Of the 144 deaths, 47 or 33 percent occurred in October, 26 or 18 percent in September, 46 or 32 percent in August, and 25 or 17 percent in July.

“Some 131 duplicates were removed from the total case count and 54 of these were recovered cases. Moreover, 48 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

As of Monday, the 108 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 34 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have done a total of 3,767,194 tests nationwide.

DOH said it has 20,700 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 45 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 44 percent of 13,400 isolation beds; and 44 percent of 5,400 ward beds.

About 23 percent of 2,100 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency