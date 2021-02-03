PH Covid-19 recoveries climb to 487,611: DOH

The recoveries among coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the Philippines rose to 487,611 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday registered 39 new recoveries.

The agency said some 1,583 new infections were also reported, increasing the active cases to 30,368.

Of this number, the DOH noted that 89 percent are mild cases, 5.3 percent are asymptomatic, 2.7 percent are critical, 2.5 percent are severe, and 0.54 are moderate.

A total of 67 new fatalities, on the other hand, were recorded, bringing the death toll to 10,874.

Based on the latest data the DOH provided, there are 21,400 beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients across the country.

Currently, 59 percent of the 1,900 intensive care unit beds are available, as well as 65 percent of the 13,500 isolation beds and 76 percent of the total 6,000 ward beds.

Around 78 percent of the 2,000 ventilators, meanwhile, are available for use.

In a statement, the DOH reminded the public to follow minimum public health standards, which remains the basic defense against contracting the disease and transmission of new Covid-19 variants.

“Ang wastong pagsuot ng face masks at full-coverage face shields, pagsunod sa tamang physical distancing, laging paghugas ng kamay, at pag-iwas sa masikip na kumpulan ng tao ang nananatiling pinakamabisang paraan upang maiwasan ang pagkahawa sa Covid-19 (The proper wearing of face masks and full-coverage face shields, adherence to physical distancing, washing of hands, and avoiding crowded places are still the most effective ways to avoid getting infected),” it said.