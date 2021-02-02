PH Covid-19 recovered cases reach 487,574

The country’s total number of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 487,574 after 27 patients recovered from the disease, the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH said the figure represents 92.5 percent of those who tested positive of the virus but has beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 1,658 new confirmed cases and 58 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 28,891 and the death toll to 10,807.

The DOH noted about 88.5 percent of the active cases are mild, 5.3 percent are asymptomatic, 2.7 percent are severe, 0.56 percent are moderate, and 3.0 percent are in critical condition.

“Four duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, four were recovered cases,” it said.

It added that five labs were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Data Repository System on Jan. 31, 2021.

DOH data on Jan. 31 showed that 1,046 or 4.4 percent of 23,521 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there is a 21,400-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 59 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 66 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 75 percent of 6,000 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The agency reminded the public to continue observing minimum public health standards – physical distancing, wearing of face mask and full coverage face shields and proper handwashing.