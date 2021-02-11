PH Covid-19 recovered cases nears 500K mark

The country’s total number of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is now 499,971 as 276 more recovered from the disease, the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH said the figure represents 92.3 percent of those who tested positive of the virus that has so far beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 1,345 new confirmed cases and 114 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 30,188 and the death toll to 11,401.

The DOH noted about 88.2 percent of the active cases are mild, 6.1 percent are asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are severe, 0.60 percent are moderate, and 2.6 percent are in critical condition.

“There were 12 duplicates that were removed from the total case count, and, of these, 10 recovered cases have been removed. In addition, 190 cases were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count. Moreover, nine cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as death after final validation,” it said.

DOH data on Feb. 9 showed that 1,545 or 5.6 percent of 27,462 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there is a 21,400-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 61 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 65 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 78 percent of 6,000 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.