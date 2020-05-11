PH Covid-19 cases top 11K; 75 new recoveries recorded

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country has reached 11,086, with 292 more persons contracting the disease.

In its case bulletin Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 75 new recoveries and seven new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 1,999 while the death toll has climbed to 726.

Out of the 292 new cases, the DOH said 162 cases or 56 percent came from the National Capital Region; 74 cases or 25 percent from Region 7 (Central Visayas) and the remaining 56 cases or 19 percent from other regions.

In a virtual press briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there are a total of 1,991 healthcare workers infected with Covid-19.

“Sa nasabing bilang, ang 1,373 ay active cases, ang 584 ay naka-recover at kahapon ikinagagalak namin ibalita na walang healthcare worker ang namatay sa Covid-19. Ang kabuang bilang ng deaths ay nananatili sa 34 (Of the said number, 1,373 are active cases, 584 have recovered and we are happy to report that no new death among healthcare workers was recorded yesterday. The total number of deaths is still 34),” Vergeire said.

She added that the number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 started to drop on April 11.

