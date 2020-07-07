PH Covid-19 cases rise to 47,873; recoveries now 12,386

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,540 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 47,873.

The DOH said 547 of the additional cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 993 are “fresh cases” or results released to the patients within the past three days.

Of the fresh cases, 428 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 109 are from Region 7 (Central Visayas), and 456 from other regions.

Meanwhile, 191 of the late cases are from the NCR, 65 are from Region 7 (Central Visayas), and 291 are from other regions.

The DOH also reported 201 new recoveries and six new deaths.

To date, the total number of recoveries nationwide is 12,386, while the death toll is 1,309.

Of the 6 reported deaths, 3 or 50 percent occurred in June.

The DOH noted that the total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.

“The cases that we have reported today are from the laboratory submissions of 69 out of 74 licensed laboratories,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a mix of Filipino and English during a Covid-19 virtual presser.

In its case bulletin, the DOH said there are 31,015 Covid-19 active cases nationwide.

As of Monday, the DOH has 14,361 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 47.88 percent of 3,331 ward beds; 42.05 percent of 9,722 isolation beds; and 42.43 percent of 1,308 intensive care unit beds.

There are 1,963 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 22.11 percent in use.

In facilities of Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) across the country, some 51,032 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, some 3,193 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities

Source: Philippines News Agency