PH Covid-19 cases rise by 3,544; recoveries now 207,352

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 3,544 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the country’s overall tally to 269,407 with only 57,392 active cases.

Of the active cases, it said that about 87.9 percent are mild, 8 percent are asymptomatic, 1.2 percent are severe, and 2.9 percent are critical.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 690, Cavite with 305, Rizal with 201, Negros Occidental with 173, and Bulacan with 98 cases.

It also logged 395 new recoveries and 34 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 207,352 and the number of deaths to 4,663.

Of the 259 deaths, 13 or 38 percent are from the NCR, five or 15 percent are from Calabarzon, three or 9 percent are from Region 2, three or 9 percent are from Central Visayas, two or six percent are from Central Luzon, two or six percent are from Bicol, two or 6 percent are from Northern Mindanao; one or three percent are from Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM.

“There were 25 duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, nine recovered cases and one death have been removed. Moreover, there were 538 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were two deaths and 536 active cases,” the DOH said.

As of Monday, the 93 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 29 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,977,106 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 21,500 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 48 percent of 1,800 intensive care unit beds; 44 percent of 13,900 isolation beds; and 47 percent of 5,800 ward beds.

About 26 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency