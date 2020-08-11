PH Covid-19 cases rise by 2,987 to 139,538; recoveries now 68,432

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 2,987 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 139,538.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 74 out of 99 operational laboratories.

Majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,510 cases, Cavite with 398 cases, Laguna with 144 cases, Iloilo with 135 cases and Cebu with 119 cases. These are currently under the second most stringent modified community quarantine.

It also reported 280 new recoveries and 19 deaths. These figures increased the number of recoveries to 68,432 and the number of deaths to 2,312.

“Of the 2,987 reported cases today, 1,374 or 46 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (July 29-August 11, 2020) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were from NCR with 614 cases or 45 percent, Region 4-A with 275 cases or 20 percent and Region 6 with 156 cases or 11 percent. Of the 19 deaths, eight or (42 percent were in August, seven or 37 percent were in July, one or 5 percent were in June, and three or 16 percent were in April,” the DOH said.

It added that 87 duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, four recovered cases have been removed and three cases that were previously reported to have recovered have been validated to have died and were included in the count of new deaths.

The health department also noted that the country has 66,794 active cases — around 91.6 percent are mild, 7.2 percent are asymptomatic, 0.6 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical patients.

“Our case clustering report showed that there are 380 clusters in the NCR; 305 or 80 percent are in the communities and 34 or 9 percent in health facilities. Calabarzon has 174 case clusters and Region 7 with 171 case clusters — majority were also in communities,” it added.

As of Monday, the 77 licensed RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) laboratories and 24 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have already conducted a total of 1,701,234 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has 17,300 total bed capacity dedicated for Covid-19 patients. Occupied are about 54 percent of 1,500 intensive care unit beds; 49 percent of 11,400 isolation beds; and 51 percent of 4,400 ward beds.

Source: Philippines News Agency