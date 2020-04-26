PH Covid-19 cases rise by 285; 70 new recoveries recorded

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 285 new persons infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,579.

During a Covid-19 virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also reported 70 new recoveries and seven new deaths.



The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 862 while the death toll has climbed to 501.

Vergeire said the Philippine Genome Center has been added to the list of laboratories certified by the DOH to perform Covid-19 testing.

The other laboratories are Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, San Lazaro Hospital, University of Philippines-National Institutes of Health, Lung Center of the Philippines, Chinese General Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City, St. Luke’s Medical Center in BGC, Makati Medical Center, The Medical City in Pasig City, V. Luna Hospital, Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory in Mandaluyong City, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory, Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

According to the latest data from the DOH Covid-19 tracker, 59 of the 3,520 confirmed case in hospital admissions are new.

As of April 12, meanwhile, the DOH said there are a total of 3,191 beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 1,474 mechanical ventilators, and 12,413 beds in identified community isolation facilities nationwide.

There are also 255,630 face shields, 112,409 goggles, 278,133 coveralls, 246,157 gowns, 312,140 N95 masks, 397,263 shoe covers, 6,439,727 surgical masks and 3,530,461 headcovers available in hospitals nationwide

