PH Covid-19 cases rise by 172; records 56 new recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 172 new persons infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,259.

During the Beat Covid-19 virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported 56 new recoveries and 12 new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now at 572 while the death toll stood at 409.

Vergeire emphasized that patients who have recovered will be discharged or sent home following the discharge criteria in the guidelines set by the DOH.

“Para sa mga discharged patients, kailangan pa rin po ng close follow-up and monitoring, dapat silang magpahinga ng dalawang linggo pa pagkalabas ng ospital o quarantine facility, iwasan pa rin ang paglabas ng bahay at magsusuot pa rin ng mask lalo na kung kayo ay lalabas (For discharged patients, they still need close follow-up and monitoring, they need to rest for two additional weeks when they get out of the hospital or quarantine facility, they must refrain from leaving home and must wear mask when going out),” she said.

In case a patient develops Covid-19 symptoms again, Vergeire said the patient must coordinate with a primary health facility in their area for a referral to an appropriate health facility and undergo re-assessment.

“Mayroon tayong mga step-down care facility kung saan lahat ng naka-recover o discharged na pasiyente at magpapagaling pa ng 14 days ay maaring magpunta. Makipag-coordinate lamang kayo sa mga local government units [LGUs] para malaman kung nasaan ang mga step-down care facilities, ito po ang level 1 hospitals natin (We have step-down care facilities where all those who recovered or were discharged and those who will be resting for 14 more days can go. Just coordinate with the LGUs for the locations of step-down care facilities, these are our level 1 hospitals),” she added.

Source: Philipines News Agency