﻿PH Covid-19 cases daily average for May 2-8 down to 161

The country’s daily average Covid-19 cases went down to 161 on May 2 to 8, or 20 percent lower than the previous week, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday.

Cases averaged 200 per day from April 25 to May 1.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH said there are 1,124 new cases of the coronavirus and 42 verified deaths in the recent week.

For the same period, 14 cases were added to the tally of severe and critical infections, now 611.

Only 16.8 percent or 474 out of the 2,817 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 15.4 percent or 3,664 out of 23,818 non-ICU beds are utilized.

To date, about 68 million or 76.04 percent of the country’s target population (90,005,357) are vaccinated against Covid-19, including 77.12 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens.

As of May 1, a total of 13,454,867 have booster shots out of the total 68,437,798 who are fully vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency