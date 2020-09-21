PH Covid-19 case count up by 3,475; recoveries now over 230K

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 3,475 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the country’s overall tally to 290,190 with only 54,958 active cases.

Of the active cases, about 86.6 percent are mild, 8.9 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, and 3.1 percent are in critical condition, it said.

Majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,543, the provinces of Batangas with 194, Rizal with 192, Cavite with 166, and Cebu with 165 infections.

It also logged 400 new recoveries and 15 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 230,233 and the number of deaths to 4,999.

Of the 15 deaths, eight occurred in September which is 53 percent, six in August which is 40 percent, and one in April which is 7 percent.

The NCR has nine deaths or 53 percent, Western Visayas with six deaths or 11 percent, Western Visayas with three or 20 percent, Calabarzon with two or 13 percent, and Eastern Visayas with one or 7 percent.

“There were 28 duplicates (that) were removed from the total case count and of these, 19 were recovered cases. Moreover, 13 cases previously reported as recovered were reclassified as 12 deaths and one active case after final validation,” the DOH said.

As of Monday, the 99 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 30 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 3,191,229 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 21,300 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 48 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 44 percent of 13,800 isolation beds; and 46 percent of 5,600 ward beds.

About 26 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency